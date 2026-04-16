Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 5,030 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,124.50.

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Intertek Group Trading Up 11.2%

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,852 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,519.42 and a one year high of GBX 5,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,060.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,495.78.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kawal Preet acquired 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,710 per share, for a total transaction of £5,936. Also, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,794 per share, for a total transaction of £5,918.64. Insiders purchased a total of 4,479 shares of company stock worth $17,624,681 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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