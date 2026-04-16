Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $95.31 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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