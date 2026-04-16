Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 88,871 Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,751,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after buying an additional 1,672,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,236,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after buying an additional 1,010,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 853,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

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Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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