Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 708.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock worth $138,320,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Netflix News

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About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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