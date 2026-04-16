Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,557 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $117.40 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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