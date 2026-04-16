Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,503 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 26.5% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $238,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 994,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,884,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,185.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 154,274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,514,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $153.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $153.30.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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