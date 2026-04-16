Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,245 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.30. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $206.63 and a 52 week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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