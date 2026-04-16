Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,095 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 25,228 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hensoldt presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hensoldt Trading Up 3.5%

About Hensoldt

HAGHY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Hensoldt has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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