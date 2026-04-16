First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 189.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 368,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $41.45 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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