Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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