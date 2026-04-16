Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,274 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 76,318 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

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Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AGGH opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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