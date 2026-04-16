Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 933 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JUVF opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

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Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

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Juniata Valley Financial, Inc (OTCMKTS: JUVF) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniata Valley Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. Its product offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, residential mortgages, and agricultural finance solutions tailored to the needs of local producers.

In addition to traditional banking services, Juniata Valley Financial delivers treasury management, online and mobile banking, and trust and wealth management services aimed at helping customers manage liquidity, process payments and plan for long-term financial goals.

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