Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 621,249 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 495,911 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 413,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,810.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 128,425 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Down 0.2%

ARGT opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $103.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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