Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POWI. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

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Power Integrations Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $98,817.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 95,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,014.28. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,746,062.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,896. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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