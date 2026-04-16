Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,557,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 109,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,940 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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