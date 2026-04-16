Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Great Hill Capital LLC

Great Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750,815 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Great Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $130,250,000 after buying an additional 6,922,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $324.38 billion, a PE ratio of -811.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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