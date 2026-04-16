OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 459,118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 667.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $334.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.61.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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