Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,081 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 42,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EFA opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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