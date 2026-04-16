AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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