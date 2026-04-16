InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $15.00 target price on InMode and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.64 million. InMode had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 25.33%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode’s product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.