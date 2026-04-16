Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $185.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $179.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $372,128,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short-term buying interest: DASH is trading with above‑average volume today, which can support near‑term upside even amid negative news. (Background market activity — no article link)

Short-term buying interest: DASH is trading with above‑average volume today, which can support near‑term upside even amid negative news. (Background market activity — no article link) Neutral Sentiment: Driver-safety legal update: The wife of a convicted town official who shot a DoorDash driver has pleaded guilty — a reputational and safety issue but not directly tied to DoorDash operations or financials in the short term. Read More.

Driver-safety legal update: The wife of a convicted town official who shot a DoorDash driver has pleaded guilty — a reputational and safety issue but not directly tied to DoorDash operations or financials in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded DASH to a “Strong Sell” (Zacks Rank #5), adding formal analyst-driven downside pressure that can trigger algorithmic selling and weigh on investor sentiment. Read More.

Zacks downgraded DASH to a “Strong Sell” (Zacks Rank #5), adding formal analyst-driven downside pressure that can trigger algorithmic selling and weigh on investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stifel lowered expectations for DoorDash, signaling weaker analyst outlooks that could temper upward revisions and hurt conviction among institutional holders. Read More.

Stifel lowered expectations for DoorDash, signaling weaker analyst outlooks that could temper upward revisions and hurt conviction among institutional holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: White House PR stunt controversy (“DoorDash grandma”): Multiple outlets report the delivery stunt tied to former President Trump has backfired — questions about the participant’s past, viral criticism of DoorDash’s PR handling, and social-media calls to cancel. That creates brand/reputation risk which could dampen consumer preference and attract negative headlines. Read More. Read More. Read More.

DoorDash Company Profile

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DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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