Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Receives $228.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.8182.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $197.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $243.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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