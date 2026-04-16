Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $318.78

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.7778.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings cut AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0%
AVAV opened at $198.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.78.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about AeroVironment
Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large government counter‑drone contract and renewed defense spending focus — AVAV won a US$95.9 million Freedom Eagle counter‑drone award and appears to be benefiting from broader increases in autonomous/counter‑UAS budgets, refocusing valuation discussion and boosting investor interest. A Look At AeroVironment (AVAV) Valuation After New Government Counterdrone Contracts
- Positive Sentiment: New product announcement — AV introduced MAYHEM 10, a multi‑role launched effects system for air, ground and maritime deployment; this expands AVAV’s addressable defense product set and could drive near‑ and mid‑term contract opportunities. AV Introduces MAYHEM 10: Multi-Role Launched Effects System at AAAA 2026
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile tech win — AV’s precision pointing hardware was used on NASA’s Artemis II Orion optical communications system, giving the company visible validation in space/laser‑communications tech and potential follow‑on commercial and government opportunities. AV’s Precision Hardware Points Artemis II Laser Link to Earth
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — reports note several defense names, including AVAV, jumped after contract news, signaling short‑term buying interest from investors rotating into defense/space plays. AeroVironment, Kratos, and Mercury Systems Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals and guidance — AVAV’s most recent quarter showed strong year‑over‑year revenue growth but an EPS miss versus consensus; management set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.75–$3.10, while analysts model higher consensus (~$3.38), leaving room for execution risk. (Background market filing and earnings reports)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/investment pieces — some retail/investment articles highlight AVAV as a way to play Artemis II and space tech, which can attract episodic retail flows but are not formal upgrades. Looking to Profit From the Artemis II Mission? Buy RocketLab and AeroVironment Stocks.
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into AVAV on behalf of investors, a development that can lengthen uncertainty and add legal expenses if it becomes a formal suit. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AeroVironment, Inc. – AVAV
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
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