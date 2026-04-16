Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $318.78

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.7778.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings cut AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $235,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,527.20. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,340.88. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $691,001. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0%

AVAV opened at $198.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.78.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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AeroVironment Company Profile

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AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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