Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $480.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.61.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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