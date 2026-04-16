Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $13.14

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

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Lucid Group Stock Down 6.7%

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Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.21 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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