Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 20th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, April 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 19th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.0%

WHLR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.44. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $301.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 87,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $74,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,911.82. The trade was a 91.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,942 shares of company stock worth $122,765. 51.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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