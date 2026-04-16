Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $223.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $191.90 and last traded at $191.4760, with a volume of 1559793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.87.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

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Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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