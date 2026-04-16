Truist Financial Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

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Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Activity

AVAH stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.08. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $97,421.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 529,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,842.03. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 60,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $438,144.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,447,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,433,280.97. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,957 shares of company stock worth $5,458,175. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 522.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 65.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

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Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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