Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,470 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the March 15th total of 951 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:AAPG opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

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Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday. China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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