Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

BLTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BLTE opened at $168.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of -1.22. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belite Bio news, Director Wan-Shan Chen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $198,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,191.28. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hao-Yuan Chuang sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,024,700. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,993,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Belite Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $200 price target on BLTE, signaling continued analyst confidence despite forecast changes. HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy”

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $200 price target on BLTE, signaling continued analyst confidence despite forecast changes. Positive Sentiment: Belite reported an upside surprise on its March quarter results (EPS beat), which supports investor optimism around the business beat-and-build narrative. BLTE MarketBeat Profile

Belite reported an upside surprise on its March quarter results (EPS beat), which supports investor optimism around the business beat-and-build narrative. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made a very small upward tweak to its Q1‑2026 EPS estimate (from -$0.71 to -$0.70), a data point that is unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. Analyst Note

HC Wainwright made a very small upward tweak to its Q1‑2026 EPS estimate (from -$0.71 to -$0.70), a data point that is unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very low (reported ~0.53%), and recent small institutional buys/sells are unlikely to drive major flows. Institutional Trading Details

Institutional ownership remains very low (reported ~0.53%), and recent small institutional buys/sells are unlikely to drive major flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several buy/overweight targets above $200 offset a few hold/sell views — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target ~ $202. Analyst Consensus

Analyst coverage is mixed: several buy/overweight targets above $200 offset a few hold/sell views — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target ~ $202. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its Q3, Q4 and FY‑2026 EPS forecasts (Q3 and Q4 revised down; FY2026 lowered from $1.89 to $1.62), which reduces near‑term earnings expectations and can pressure the stock. Analyst Estimate Cuts

HC Wainwright cut its Q3, Q4 and FY‑2026 EPS forecasts (Q3 and Q4 revised down; FY2026 lowered from $1.89 to $1.62), which reduces near‑term earnings expectations and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Director Wan‑Shan Chen sold 1,100 shares (~$180 avg price) in early April; insider selling can be interpreted negatively by the market. Director Sale

Director Wan‑Shan Chen sold 1,100 shares (~$180 avg price) in early April; insider selling can be interpreted negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Another insider, Hao‑Yuan Chuang, sold 6,200 shares — additional insider sales add to downward pressure on sentiment. Insider Sale by Hao‑Yuan Chuang

Another insider, Hao‑Yuan Chuang, sold 6,200 shares — additional insider sales add to downward pressure on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces asking when Belite will be profitable provide context but no new catalyst; they may keep focus on timing of clinical progress and path to profitability. When Can We Expect A Profit?

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.