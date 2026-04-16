Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 2815449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

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Flex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $319,756,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Flex by 694,916.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,682 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Flex by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,780 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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