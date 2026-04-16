TELUS (TU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TELUS (NYSE: TU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/10/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Scotiabank from “outperform” to “sector perform”.
- 4/9/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”.
- 4/2/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by TD Securities from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/27/2026 – TELUS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 3/10/2026 – TELUS was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from $14.50.
- 2/21/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/17/2026 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank.
TELUS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.54%.
Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.
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