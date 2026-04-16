TELUS (TU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TELUS (NYSE: TU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Scotiabank from “outperform” to “sector perform”.

4/9/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”.

4/2/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by TD Securities from “buy” to “hold”.

3/27/2026 – TELUS had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/10/2026 – TELUS was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from $14.50.

2/21/2026 – TELUS was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/17/2026 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.54%.

Get TELUS Corporation alerts:

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.