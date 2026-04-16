Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

ENI (NYSE: E) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2026 – ENI was upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

4/9/2026 – ENI had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – ENI was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/28/2026 – ENI was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – ENI was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – ENI was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from “underweight” to “overweight”.

2/28/2026 – ENI was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/18/2026 – ENI was upgraded by Erste Group Bank AG to “strong-buy”.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.6137 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

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ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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