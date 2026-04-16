Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duke Energy (DUK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently:

4/15/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Duke Energy was downgraded by Capitol Sec Mgt from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/10/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2026 – Duke Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $140.00.

3/7/2026 – Duke Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/5/2026 – Duke Energy had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Duke Energy was given a new $139.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/17/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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