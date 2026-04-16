Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duke Energy (DUK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently:
- 4/15/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2026 – Duke Energy was downgraded by Capitol Sec Mgt from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 4/10/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2026 – Duke Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 3/9/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $140.00.
- 3/7/2026 – Duke Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 3/5/2026 – Duke Energy had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Duke Energy was given a new $139.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 2/17/2026 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
Further Reading
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