Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 28.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,992,648 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 2,324,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,529,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

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