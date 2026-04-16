PFG Investments LLC Purchases 3,986 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $132.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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