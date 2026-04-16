PFG Investments LLC Purchases 46,944 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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