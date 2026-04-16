MRWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

MRWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.2% of MRWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 627.5% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

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