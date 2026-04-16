PFG Investments LLC Purchases 19,262 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:ISPY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,879,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,764,000 after buying an additional 220,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after buying an additional 198,606 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after buying an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 784,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ISPY opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

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