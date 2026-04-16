PPSC Investment Service Corp Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF

PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 0.8% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 52.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $2,772,000.

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Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.3%

TMF stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $44.24.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

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