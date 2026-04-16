Lbp Am Sa Has $38.53 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,900 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,585,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,953,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $96.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

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Key NextEra Energy News

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About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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