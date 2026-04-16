Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $124.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $127.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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