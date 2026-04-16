Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,876.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

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First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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