Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $752,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,449,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,181,642.50. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,933,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,337,059.50. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 193,517 shares of company stock worth $13,719,330 in the last ninety days. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 343.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

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Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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