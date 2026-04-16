Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $213,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $520.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.67. The company has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a “Buy” rating and set a $675 price target for MA (lowered from $735), keeping a strong bullish analyst view and implying sizeable upside versus current levels, which supports investor demand. Article Title

Citigroup maintained a “Buy” rating and set a $675 price target for MA (lowered from $735), keeping a strong bullish analyst view and implying sizeable upside versus current levels, which supports investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard struck a decade-long digital transformation deal with Nedbank across the SADC region — a multi-year partnership that can expand payments volume, product distribution and revenue in fast-growing African markets. Article Title

Mastercard struck a decade-long digital transformation deal with Nedbank across the SADC region — a multi-year partnership that can expand payments volume, product distribution and revenue in fast-growing African markets. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to broaden access to digital credit — a product rollout that supports new customer acquisition and TPV expansion in SEA. Article Title

Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to broaden access to digital credit — a product rollout that supports new customer acquisition and TPV expansion in SEA. Positive Sentiment: Major strategists (Morgan Stanley / Barron’s coverage) included Mastercard among stocks to own in a market rally, reinforcing investor sentiment that MA is a defensive growth name to hold in an upcycle. Article Title

Major strategists (Morgan Stanley / Barron’s coverage) included Mastercard among stocks to own in a market rally, reinforcing investor sentiment that MA is a defensive growth name to hold in an upcycle. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets published bullish takeaways (analyst consensus implying ~28–29% upside and reiterations of MA as a growth stock), which can sustain interest but are secondary to concrete catalyst news. Article Title

Zacks and other outlets published bullish takeaways (analyst consensus implying ~28–29% upside and reiterations of MA as a growth stock), which can sustain interest but are secondary to concrete catalyst news. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Mastercard is in talks on a digital financial-inclusion project in Ethiopia signal geographic expansion potential but are early-stage and conditional. Article Title

Reports that Mastercard is in talks on a digital financial-inclusion project in Ethiopia signal geographic expansion potential but are early-stage and conditional. Neutral Sentiment: Industry hires and third‑party platform moves (Rezolve Ai appointing a Mastercard veteran) highlight talent flow and partnership ecosystems but are indirect for MA’s near‑term earnings. Article Title

Industry hires and third‑party platform moves (Rezolve Ai appointing a Mastercard veteran) highlight talent flow and partnership ecosystems but are indirect for MA’s near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive innovation: American Express rolled out AI commerce tools (ACE Developer Kit, agent protections) aimed at secure AI-driven payments — greater AI-enabled competition could pressure share gains or product economics over time. Article Title

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

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