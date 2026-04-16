HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MBOT

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

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Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

MBOT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

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Microbot Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.19. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 37.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

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Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

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