PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF $GRNB

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 280,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

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VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB opened at $24.16 on Thursday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.26.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF). CBF owns approximately 90% interest of the Company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s net investment of $315.3 million in Capital Bank, NA.

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