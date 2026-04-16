Q3 Earnings Forecast for NN Issued By Sidoti (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

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NNBR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.21. NN has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of NN by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

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NN, Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company’s operations are organized into three business segments.

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