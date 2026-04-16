MRWM Advisors LLC Invests $819,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

MRWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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