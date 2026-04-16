Q1 Earnings Forecast for BHST Issued By HC Wainwright

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHST. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioHarvest Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

BioHarvest Sciences Trading Up 0.7%

BioHarvest Sciences stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.16. BioHarvest Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioHarvest Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Key Headlines Impacting BioHarvest Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting BioHarvest Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright now models a FY2026 loss of ($0.22) and quarter-by-quarter 2026 EPS of ($0.04), ($0.09), ($0.05) and ($0.04). Those FY2026 figures imply a much smaller loss than the consensus (-$0.80), which reduces near-term financing and path‑to‑profit concerns. MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright now models a FY2026 loss of ($0.22) and quarter-by-quarter 2026 EPS of ($0.04), ($0.09), ($0.05) and ($0.04). Those FY2026 figures imply a much smaller loss than the consensus (-$0.80), which reduces near-term financing and path‑to‑profit concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The note gives detailed quarter-level guidance for 2026 and projects positive earnings in later years (FY2027 and beyond in HC Wainwright’s model), providing clearer visibility on the firm’s expected cadence to profitability — useful but not a guaranteed outcome. MarketBeat Report

The note gives detailed quarter-level guidance for 2026 and projects positive earnings in later years (FY2027 and beyond in HC Wainwright’s model), providing clearer visibility on the firm’s expected cadence to profitability — useful but not a guaranteed outcome. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut long‑term estimates: FY2027 from $0.22 to $0.07, FY2028 from $0.55 to $0.37 and FY2029 from $1.00 to $0.80. Those downgrades reduce the company’s growth trajectory and likely lower valuation assumptions, which is the main negative driver for today’s pullback. MarketBeat Report

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

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BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

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